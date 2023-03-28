Bronny James is him. The young phenom, McDonald’s All-American, and son of NBA legend LeBron James is currently enjoying his journey to the NBA. Named an All-American, Bronny took part in the Powerade JamFest, most notably the Slam Dunk Contest, which his father was in decades ago.

Bronny jumped over his 6’5″ brother Bryce James during the dunk contest for his most impressive dunk. He also put down an impressive windmill during the warmups. You can see all of the moments from Bronny’s session below.