On Feb. 22, 2023, Eric Holder, the man convicted of taking the life of rap superstar Nipsey Hussle, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Still, a clip from his sentencing is now going viral, showing his lawyer pleading to the judge about Holder’s harsh reality to be faced in prison.

Holder was also given another ten years for assault with a firearm for shooting two people the same day that he gunned down Hussle. L.A. County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II said of Holder, “I am mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’s mental health. I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”

A clip from his sentencing has now surfaced, showing Holder’s lawyer pleading for the 33-year-old, an L.A. native, to be housed in protective custody in state prison, as his future in any correctional facility is bleak.

Holder’s lawyer can be heard in the video saying, “Once he gets to state prison, he’s a target. There’s a green light on him from all the gangs. All the people that love Nipsey Hussle. And so, his life in prison is going to be hell … for as long as it lasts.”

Watch the footage of the court proceedings HERE.