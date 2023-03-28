The Nashville Police Department has released the surveillance footag from the fateful moments of The Covenant School tragedy yesterday(March 27), where seven people were shot dead including the 28-year-old transgender shooter.

In the security video, school shooter Audrey Hale is seen driving a Honda Fit into the school parking lot before getting out of the car with two assault rifles and a 9mm handgun. Hale is then seen shooting through the front door of the school before roaming the hallways, searching in different rooms for potential victims.

Hale fatally shot three children and three adults before being mortally wounded by police returning fire when she shot at officers from a second story window in the school.

