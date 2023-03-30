Today, BET announced a partnership with iHeartMedia that will bring the award-winning hit morning show The Breakfast Club starring DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God from iHeartMedia New York’s Power 105.1 to BET’s 2023 programming lineup.

BET will televise a one-hour special edition of “The Breakfast Club” daily, Monday through Friday. These specials will feature unrivaled interviews and conversations with celebrities, artists, and thought leaders, along with entertainment news and conversations punctuated with The Breakfast Club’s signature blend of honesty and humor. The wildly popular, culture-shifting morning show will be available weekdays to millions of fans starting Monday, April 17 at 9 AM ET on BET and VH1. Episodes from the week will all be available to stream every Sunday on BET+.

“The Breakfast Club on BET” marks the brand’s return to producing daily programming for the first time since “106 & Park” in 2014. It also marks the brand’s noteworthy and exciting introduction to daytime television.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to bring The Breakfast Club and their unique brand of entertainment and cultural commentary to our audiences,” said BET CEO and President Scott Mills. “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are long-time members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Breakfast Club home to BET.”

“BET and iHeartMedia have a shared mission in engaging and entertaining lovers of hip-hop culture, so this partnership couldn’t be a better fit,” said Brian Rikuda, EVP, Enterprise Growth Strategy, Business Operations, and Programming Strategy, BET. “This addition to BET’s programming lineup will superserve our loyal audiences with fresh content from the celebrities they love and expand our reach to new daytime audiences.”

Each episode of “The Breakfast Club on BET” will feature the A-list celebrity interviews that are a mainstay of the broadcast radio edition, as well as the signature segments audiences have come to know and love, like Front Page News, the Rumor Report, and Charlemagne’s Donkey of the Day.