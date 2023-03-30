BravoOneHunnit, a rising hip hop talent, recently released his fifth official project titled Suthern Therape II on all platforms. This follows his release of S.P.A.M late last year. Having started making music back in 2003, BravoOneHunnit returned to the scene in 2017, after a 10-year hiatus, with even more passion and vigor.

Based in Southern California, BravoOneHunnit is focused on building his fan base, networking, and consistently delivering engaging content. His latest project, Suthern Therape II, showcases his growth and dedication to the craft, proving his artistry has only improved over time.

We had the opportunity to sit down with BravoOneHunnit, the Jackson, Mississippi emcee, to discuss his inspirations, current musical influences, upcoming projects, and much more. Despite his success, BravoOneHunnit remains humble and dedicated to his art, striving to bring his unique sound to a wider audience.

BravoOneHunnit is currently working on his next project, set to be released this summer, and he is determined to continue elevating his craft. His consistent output and dedication to his music have earned him a loyal fanbase, and his music resonates with audiences worldwide.

Be sure to check out BravoOneHunnit's latest release, Suthern Therape II, available on all platforms. Additionally, his latest visual, Stella Rose, is now available on his YouTube channel and in the link below. BravoOneHunnit is a talent on the rise, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for the future.