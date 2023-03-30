Court Docs Show YFN Lucci Refused to Sign Subpoena to Appear as Witness in YSL Case

Court Docs Show YFN Lucci Refused to Sign Subpoena to Appear as Witness in YSL Case

YFN Lucci has chose not to appear in the YSL case as a witness.

DJ Akademiks posted court documents showing Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, refused to sign a subpoena to appear in court against YSL defendants.

Lucci and Young Thug have a long-standing beef. Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling spoke to TMZ in December and stated he would not be a part of the YSL RICO case. Findling says Lucci has not been in contact with law enforcement that has any involvement in the current YSL case.

Advertisement

“Any party can announce, for example, that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case,” Findling said.

Like Young Thug, Lucci is currently sitting in jail for a trial involving murder charges. His focus is presently on the Fulton County case.