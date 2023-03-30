According to several confirmed reports, Zohar Dillard, the son of rap star Flo Rida, is in critical condition after falling from the 5th floor of an apartment building in New Jersey.

Alexis Adams, Zohar’s mother, filed a civil suit this week against the building’s owners, with documents stating that the incident occurred on March 4. Adams said that Zohar had fractures to his pelvis and feet, collapsed lungs, a lacerated liver, and internal bleeding from the fall.

Adams stated in the suit that the building’s windows “posed a hazardous condition” that allowed her son to fall “to the concrete pavement below.”

Adams spoke to News12 New Jersey, stating, “As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces. I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures.”

Flo Rida and Alexis have been publicly battling for custody and child support for years, so Zohar’s father has yet to comment on his son’s fall. Since 2018, Adams and Flo Rida have had a child support agreement in place, where Flo Rida was ordered to pay $9,000 a month plus insurance and education costs.

Zohar was born with ventriculomegaly, a brain condition that can lead to neurological and learning disabilities, so Adams enrolled him in a specialty school for children with neurological disabilities. Adams has alleged that Flo Rida had stopped paying their son’s tuition, in which an unpaid tab of $200K was left on his tuition.