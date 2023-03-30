Freeform’s hit series Grown-ish will wrap up with the forthcoming season 6.

According to Variety, the series will end in two parts: a summer 2023 half-season and a second one in 2024. The series’ closing season will also have the 100th episode.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” said series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris to Variety. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire ‘grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

Advertisement

Grown-ish would wrap up a franchise of comedies from Barris, which included the original Black-ish and another spin-off in Mixed-ish.