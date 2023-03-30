Tory Lanez has officially launched his effort to dismiss the conviction in his shooting case. The Chixtape rapper’s attorney Jose Baez hinges his argument on prosecutors persuading jurors.

Baez states prosecutors used a chest tattoo of Lanez to lead the belief that the rapper likes guns. Supporting the appeal to dismiss the charges are lyrics being used against him and the effort to have Kelsey Nicole Harris to recant a statement.

According to TMZ, Baez and Suge Knight’s former attorney, David Kenner, were hired ahead of rescheduling his sentencings. Baez once represented Casey Anthony and Aaron Herndandez.

Lanez has been in a Los Angeles County Jail since he was found guilty of multiple charges in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.