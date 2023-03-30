Light the Beam, the Sacramento Kings playoff drought is over. The Kings have not made the playoffs in 16 years, that run is now over after the team beat the Portland Trailblazers in a Wednesday night battle, 120-80.

“I guess this would be like relief. People can’t keep saying it. It’s over and done with,” Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox said to ESPN. “We want to do bigger things. But [16] years, it’s a long time. It feels great to get it off of us.”

The return to the playoffs was a complete team effort for the Kings as Fox had 18 points and six assists, Damontas Sabonis added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and sharpshooter Kevin Huerter had 17. Off the bench, Malik Monk dropped 19.

“We want to give [the fans] a lot more than we’ve given them so far already because they’re more than deserving of it,” head coach Mike Brown said. “And you know, when you have a fan base that’s as intelligent, rather passionate about not only their team, but their city too, you could feel it’s a prideful thing. You want the world for them, and you’re excited about it. We want them to celebrate, but we, we also expect more from us and we expect to hopefully give them more.”