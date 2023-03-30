Metro Boomin, a producer with a Diamond certification and a GRAMMY® Award nomination, has teamed up with MLB Network to appear in its Opening Day programming in 2023.

The piece will be broadcast throughout the MLB Network’s extensive studio programming starting at 9 a.m. ET today (Thursday), an award-winning platform for MLB content. The opening, which is set to the songs “On Time” and “Trance” from the HEROES & VILLAINS album, draws on Metro Boomin’s love of baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals and compares the process of writing new music to players getting ready for a 162-game regular season.

At one point in the video, Metro Boomin says, “But all throughout, you gotta be true to yourself. Inject that flavor that makes what you’re creating different from everything anyone else has ever come up with.”

The opening features a number of shots and highlights of Major League Baseball’s seasoned veterans and up-and-comers, including Julio Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners), Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Justin Verlander (NY Mets), and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Miami Marlins).