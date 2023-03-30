NBA Youngboy is reloaded. With a new album on the way, the Louisiana legend is prepping a new single, announcing “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj. The single will be a part of the Don’t Try This At Home album.

Last week, NBA Youngboy announced he has a whole new run of music ready for his fans. Hitting social media, Youngboy announced his new Don’t Try This At Home album.

The new album will have 33 tracks and be released on April 21. The cover for the album shows NBA Youngboy standing on top of an arena with a graphic and title placed on top.

Don’t Try This At Home will follow Youngboy’s I Rest My Case album that dropped in January. The album was 19 songs with no features. You can hear it below.