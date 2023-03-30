After Wednesday’s (Mar. 30) episode, Snowfall only has three episodes left, but that doesn’t mean the end of the Los Angeles world we have come to know and love.

According to Deadline, a spinoff series of Snowfall surrounding the current character Wanda, ported by Gail Bean, is in the early stages of development.

The story would follow the original story in Los Angeles, continuing on into the 1990s with the rise of the gangster rap era and rivalries of Bloods and Crips. The series would have Wanda as the connection between the two series and would spawn new main characters. Any carryovers from the current series are unknown.

The show would have Malcolm Spellman as the pilot pen and executive producer. Returning executive producers would be Snowfall co-creator and showrunner Dave Andron, Trevor Engelson, Michael London, and Tommy Schlamme. John Singleton would posthumously receive credit, along with Eric Amadio and Evan Silverberg.