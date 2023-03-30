One of the most popular series to watch right now is The Night Agent. The uber-popular Netflix series has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix.

According to Variety, The Night Agent has already logged 168.71 million hours viewed, pushing the series up the streamer’s top 10 charts.

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share ‘The Night Agent’ with the world,” said series creator Shawn Ryan. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

The series is based on a novel of the same name and depicts a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.” The second season will have 10 episodes.