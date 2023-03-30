Trump’s Manhattan Indictment May Not Come Until After April as Grand Jury Heads Toward a Break

Trump’s Manhattan Indictment May Not Come Until After April as Grand Jury Heads Toward a Break

If you are waiting on an indictment for former President Donald Trump, you may want to direct your attention elsewhere. A source details to CNN the Manhattan grand jury that is hearing Trump’s hush money case is scheduled to go on break beginning April 5.

The break is believed to last through most, if not all, of April. Trump originally stated he would be indicted and arrested last week.

The cause for the break includes religious holidays, school spring breaks and more. The break comes at a time the investigation seemingly was getting ready to wrap up.

Advertisement

Trump is being investigated for hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels for an affair. The funds are believed to be from campaign money.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, has received a threatening letter containing an unidentified white powder. The threat was discovered after former President Donald Trump hinted at “death and destruction” should Bragg bring charges against him. Bragg is investigating a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels by Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

“ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” said the typewritten note in a letter contained in an envelope addressed to Bragg that appeared to be mailed from Orlando, Florida. However, according to the New York Police Department, the white powder was non-hazardous.

Bragg sent an email to staffers Friday afternoon indicating that the powder was not hazardous. Bragg thanked staffers for their “strength and professionalism” in the face of “distressing disruptions,” including threatening emails and calls.

A DA spokeswoman said, “The D.A. has informed the office that it was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance.”

DA Bragg has received several hundred threats in recent weeks, with several dozen of those threats being considered to harm Bragg seriously. On Friday morning, after 1 a.m., Trump suggested Bragg was “a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA” as he condemned the investigation and warned of the potential of violence if he is charged. Trump predicted last weekend that he would be arrested Tuesday in Bragg’s investigation, but that did not happen.

According to a source, the former president asked people to come up with a plan for how to deal with Bragg and how the Department of Justice could respond to Bragg’s “illegal” investigation of the president.