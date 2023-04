Two Dead, Multiple Shot at Yo Gotti’s Prive Restaurant in Memphis

Two people have been killed and an additional five injured on Wednesday at a shooting at Prive Restaurant in Memphis. Yo Gotti owns the restaurant.

Local police state one man was pronounced dead at the scene, with another dying after being transported to Regional One Hospital.

According to ABC 24, three additional men and one woman were shot and were transported to the hospital in personal cars.

