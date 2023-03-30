After being spotted at the same Miami hotel last year, Migos rapper Quavo and Chloe Bailey have been rumored to be an item, but Bailey refuted the speculation while speaking to Latto on her new Apple “777 Radio” podcast.

Latto asked Chlöe, “The tea was that you was talking to Quavo,” and Chlöe replied, “Uh oh, well, we’re doing a movie together.” Chlöe is referring to the Praise This movie, which just released a promo trailer.

Latto was persistent with her questioning, asking if their relationship was strictly business, to which Bailey replied, “Yes, working. He’s a really nice guy. Yeah, he’s nice… I like his locs.”

Chloe just recently revealed in an interview with Big Boy that she still is in contact with Gunna, who was released from Fulton County Jail after taking an Alford Plea in the YSL RICO case.