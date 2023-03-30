[WATCH] The Ladies Bring The Heat In New Trailer For ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

After a quick hiatus and a string of shocking new events, the ladies of The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ return for the 15th season on May 7. Kandi Burress’ voice is quivering and you know what that means! This season is going to be a good one.

The latest season of the reality hit series promises a plethora of explosive twists and turns.

In lieu of the new season, Bravo has unleashed a mouth-watering trailer touching on this season’s many plot lines including Drew and Ralph’s messy divorce..

Without spoiling the trailer, it’s safe to say Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, and Sanya Richards-Ross are guaranteeing their peaches for next season.

Check out the first look at RHOA season 15 below.