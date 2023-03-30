Dr. Christian Anthony Mathis— aka Trick Trick has offered a huge monetary reward to anyone who can help identify the attacker of an 80-year-old woman in his hometown of Detroit. Trick says that the suspect demanded money and when the woman said she didn’t have any money—he sexually assaulted her.

On Monday (March 27), the Detroit rapper took to Instagram to explain he will not stand for crime against his fellow Detroiters. His post came after a Metro Detroit News Instagram post that detailed the vicious attack on an elderly woman after her home was broken into.

Trick Trick is no stranger to policing the city of Detroit. His infamous ‘No fly zone’ was created to let other rappers know they needed a pass to perform in Detroit and they also need to work with Detroit artists or they can not perform in his city. The Detroit gatekeeper had no problem letting the alleged criminal know that he had a bone to pick with them, and that they should “count their days.”

Whoever this NI66XX IS, COUNT YOUR DAYS YOU DEMON!!! WE ON YASS!!!! I GOT A BAG FOR ANY INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CAPTURE AND HANDLING OF THIS WASTEofFLESH!!! PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER 1!!! https://t.co/WbLVee58f0 — Trick Trick (@TRICKTRICKGS) March 27, 2023

“Whoever this NI66XX IS, COUNT YOUR DAYS YOU DEMON!!! WE ON YASS!!!! I GOT A BAG FOR ANY INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CAPTURE AND HANDLING OF THIS WASTEofFLESH!!! PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER 1!!!” he wrote.

In addition to posting a video offering a $5,000 reward, Trick Trick offered to accompany the suspect to prison.

Additionally, he urged anyone with information to contact him via social media. “This suspect must be dealt with accordingly and fast,” he said.

We definitely need to protect our elderly at all costs. Salute to Trick Trick!