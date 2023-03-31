Chlöe’s debut album, In Pieces, is here. The new 14-track album features Missy Elliott, Chris Brown, and Future.

The In Pieces cover brings Bailey holding a heart in her hand while wearing a white dress. In a separate note, Bailey revealed the album is developed to connect with her fans.

“In Pieces is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take. In Pieces is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding themselves. In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heart broken by the ones they thought they could trust, but STILL that doesn’t change their heart and how they love. In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you’d have no idea what they’re going through.”

Earlier this week, Chloë appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she performed “Cheatback,” which you can watch below. The full In Pieces album is also available below.

