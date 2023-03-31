West Coast hip-hop legend DJ Quik is back with a new single, “Class.” The song is an intro to the 10th full-length album from Quik that will be released through his own Mad Science Recordings and Compound Interest.

The new single blends West Coast flavor, laden with harmonies, jazzy guitar, and a laidback beat. Quik’s trademark flow is also present in the new track.

The upcoming record by Quik will be his first significant work since the critically acclaimed 2017 collaboration, Rosecrans with Problem. Quik is set to join forces with West Coast heavyweights Mack 10, Warren G, The Dogg Pound (Daz & Kurupt), Suga Free, Amanda Perez, and Kid Frost for the “Cali Classic Tour.”

You can tap into the new single below.