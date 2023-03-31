Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y share a brand-new song called “Never Fall Off” with T.I. before the release of their eagerly awaited EP For Motivational Use Only on April 4.

Curren$y introduces the song with a catchy hook while fusing a heavenly voice sample with intense bass kicks and sizzling hi-hats, “I raise my hand to the lord, I pray I never fall off.”

Before T.I. adds a fiery verse of his own, Dupri follows with a flurry of punchy flows and bold lines.

Advertisement

Dupri and Curren$y have also announced their upcoming concert in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, April 7th, at The Eastern at 7:30 PM ET. You can learn more here and tap into the new single below.