Quavo Delivers New Single and Video for “Honey Bun”

Quavo releases “Honey Bun,” a new song and music video. After releasing his single “Greatness” in February, the QC superstar dropped this song as his second single of the year.

Hitting Instagram, Quavo shared a photo, seemingly recording a music video. Dropping off the title in the caption, Quavo revealed the creation is “#ForTake.”

You can tap into the new single below.

