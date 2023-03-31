New year, same result. Aaron Judge is dropping bombs over the wall. In the first game of the 2023 season, the Yankees slugger is showing the Bronx money is well spent as he cracked a 93 mph pitch from San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb to centerfield. Welcome to baseball season.

The Yankees would win 5-0, and Judge would get his first swings off on a new nine-year, $360 million deal. The Yankees get the day off before continuing their series with the Giants on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

You can see Judge’s bomb below.

