WWE is getting ready to take over your timeline. This weekend is WRESTLEMANIA! Coming live from Hollywood, California, but really Inglewood because it’s at SoFi Stadium, Mania will happen on both April 1 and April 2.

Taking over ESPN on Friday morning, WWE’s Nick Khan sat with Steven A. Smith, and then the First Take crew revealed the matches for both Night 1 and Night 2.

Opening Wrestlemania on night 1 is “The Face That Runs the Place,” as John Cena will show United States Champion Austin Theory, what many believe, is a harsh reality that he doesn’t matter to fans. Additional Night 1 matchups bring in Charlotte Flair v Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and a MUST SEE matchup as the Bloodline’s The Usos take one of the hottest men in sports entertainment, Sami Zayn and his best friend Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The full night 1 card is available below.

United States Championship : Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship : The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

: The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Fatal 4-Way: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy

Night 2 has guaranteed bangers in BRRRROOOCCCK Lesnar vs. the Nigerian Giant Omos, Edge vs Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match, and an Intercontinental Triple Threat Championship match between GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus. But the one, the main one, the main event, the talk of the entire weekend will be The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns taking on The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in the main event of Wrestlemania. You can see the night 2 card below.

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes Raw Women’s Championship : Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka Intercontinental Championship : GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Hell in a Cell : Edge vs. Finn Balor

: Edge vs. Finn Balor Fatal 4-Way : Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Will Cody Rhodes finish the story?