Afrobeat sensation St. Seii has once again stunned fans with the official music video for his hit song, “FITNA.” The visuals, shot and edited by Sultan Alkanbashi, take viewers on an enthralling journey through the artist’s artistic vision, from captivity to eventual escape through breaking free from his bonds.

The music video was filmed in Ghost Village, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and the crisp visuals coupled with the captivating atmosphere make for an intriguing viewing experience. St. Seii’s commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new creative avenues is evident in both his music and the visuals accompanying it.

With a unique sound that blends Afrobeats, Dancehall, Amapiano, R&B, and Hip Hop, St. Seii has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music scene. The release of “FITNA” music video is a significant moment in his career, as he continues to make waves in the music industry and showcase his talents.

As a rising star in the Afrobeats scene, St. Seii is committed to his craft, and fans can expect even greater heights to be achieved in his career. There’s no doubt that this talented artist will continue to surprise and inspire us with his music and visuals. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next.

