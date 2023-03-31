The three men who assaulted Tekashi 6ix9ine at a Florida-area LA Fitness have been arrested. According to TMZ, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office confirms the arrest of Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado.

All three men were charged with assault and robbery and processed into county jail on Thursday.

Last week, the men brutally beat the rapper in a sauna at LA Fitness, seemingly wanting to be seen on cameras as they recorded the moment for social media.

After being on the receiving end of the beating, new footage shows the rapper in an entirely different country.

According to HipHopDX, 6ix9ine is currently in Pinar del Rio, the tenth-largest city in Cuba. In a video, the rapper is seen in a straw hat and scaling a mountain.