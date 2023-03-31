Check out this exclusive clip from Bravo’s hit series SWV & XSCAPE: THE QUEENS OF R&B. In this clip, the ladies continue their explosive conversation about who should close out their upcoming tour. From backstage requests to choice of outfits, the cattiness ensues in the next episode. Lelee breaks it down with her Bronx style, while Tiny’s passive-aggressive southern shade stings to the bones. Will the girls be able to put their differences aside so we can get the greatest 90’s r&B show of the year?

Watch the sneak peek below!