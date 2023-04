Kevin Hart has a new job, and did he ask his best friend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to get it for him? With WrestleMania 39 going down in Hollywood this weekend, WWE called on one of the biggest stars to get fans ready for the two-night biggest show of the year.

Billed as “the biggest name with smaller than average frame,” Kevin Hart confirms his finishing move is the big boot, little leg drop. You can hear the legendary, once-upon-a-time Hollywood story from Kevin Hart below.