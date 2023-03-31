[WATCH] Megan Thee Stallion Throws Opening Day First Pitch for the Houston Astros

A Houston Hottie held down the Astros. Megan Thee Stallion pulled up to the world champion Houston Astros opening day game at Minute Maid Park to throw out the first pitch.

In a custom Astros jersey, Thee Stallion hit the pitcher’s mound after a bit of practice underneath the stadium. The result is a ball to make it all the way to home plate. Light work for Ms. Pete!

You can see Megan Thee Stallion’s opening pitch below.

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩



🍿: White Sox-Astros

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

Unfortunately for the Astros, their rival Chicago White Sox handed them a 3-2 opening-day loss. You can see highlights from the game below.