Wiz Khalifa Delivers New Single “Peace and Love” Ahead of Two New Tours

Wiz Khalifa returns with his new single, “Peace and Love,” produced by the team of TM88, ID Labs, and Crash Dummy. The single is a brige between Wiz Khalifa’s positive lyrics and the producer team’s pop/rock melody.

This song is released at an exciting moment as Wiz prepares to launch The Good Trip Tour. The seven-city tour, which starts on April 15, will be produced by the Smoker’s Club. Wiz will appear alongside Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke Dza, and Chevy Woods.

Following The Good Trip Tour, Wiz will continue touring for the High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, along with special performer DJ Drama. Live Nation is in charge of organizing the huge 33-city tour, which begins on Friday, July 7.

Tap into the new release below.