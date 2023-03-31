Wiz Khalifa returns with his new single, “Peace and Love,” produced by the team of TM88, ID Labs, and Crash Dummy. The single is a brige between Wiz Khalifa’s positive lyrics and the producer team’s pop/rock melody.
This song is released at an exciting moment as Wiz prepares to launch The Good Trip Tour. The seven-city tour, which starts on April 15, will be produced by the Smoker’s Club. Wiz will appear alongside Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke Dza, and Chevy Woods.
Following The Good Trip Tour, Wiz will continue touring for the High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, along with special performer DJ Drama. Live Nation is in charge of organizing the huge 33-city tour, which begins on Friday, July 7.
Tap into the new release below.