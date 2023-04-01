The text messages Jonathan Majors’ attorney stated would help his client’s domestic violence case have been released. In the screenshots obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim claims blame says she never asked for charges to be placed on the actor, and reveals she just got out of the hospital.

The attorney, Priya Chaudhry, stated the woman sent the below texts to Majors after he was arrested. She claims to be the one who initiated force on him. The woman doubled back, stating the officers would check on her again, and she reiterated it wasn’t an attack.

The incident allegedly started over a text message from a different woman to Majors. You can see the texts below.

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer shares with TMZ alleged texts sent to the actor from the woman https://t.co/bgu2USrrMJ pic.twitter.com/48qVCDM8Wp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 30, 2023

Jonathan Majors has been charged with multiple counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment in New York City. The announcement came two days after Majors was arrested in New York City.

According to PEOPLE, legal documents from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office reveal Majors has been charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree.

The woman Majors allegedly got physical and stated the actor struck her face with an open hand causing pain and a laceration behind her ears. Majors also allegedly grabbed the woman by her hand and neck, leading to “bruising and substantial pain.”

The charges stand despite Majors’ attorney stating he was “completely innocent” and “probably the victim” of an event with a woman he knows. She added, “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

NYPD responded to an assault on Sunday morning, finding the 33-year-old male, Majors, was involved in a dispute with a 30-year-old female who was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Majors is scheduled to return to court on May 8.