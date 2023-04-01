The patriarch of the beloved Wayans family, Howell Wayans has passed away. Omar Epps confirmed the news via his social media.



Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants. Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life. Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop! Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own. We’re all devastated, but yet somehow, you prepared us for this moment. I LOVE YOU!!

#RIPPOPWAYANS

Prayers up for the entire Wayans family!!🙏🏾🙏🏾

I love ya’ll immeasurably!

Marlon confirmed his dad’s passing while giving a tribute to another friend who passed.

Advertisement

My friend… the most loyal loving soul. One of the best souls I’ve met in this journey. You loved every more than you even loved yourself. I’m hurting. Shit don’t seem real. God got you. And i know you got me. Thank you for your love, your smiles, your energy, your positivity and your loyalty to all of us who were lucky enough to be loved by you. You was an angel in a human disguise. Love you Kitchie… miss you already… ps look for my Dad y’all will be arriving around the same time. He’ll get you in them heaven gates

Howell welcomed ten children with his wife. He raised them in New York City and instilled discipline in them. Despite having a large family, he ensured he provided a loving home for his family.

Several years later, his children and grandchildren have become some of Hollywood’s most famous comedians, actors, producers, film composers, directors, and screenwriters.

Marlon Wayans, Elvira Althia and Howell Wayans

Howell met his wife in the early 1950s. They enjoyed their marriage for almost seven decades. Unfortunately, his wife, Elvira Althia, died in July 2020 on what would have been her 82nd birthday. The couple lived in Chelsea, New York City, United States. Howell and Elvira had ten children. Their firstborn son is Dwayne. Then, on 8 June 1958, the couple welcomed their second child, Keenen Ivory. Howell’s third child, his eldest daughter, is Diedre. She was born on 17 August 1959. His fourth child is Damon Wayans, born on 4 September 1960.

The couple welcomed their fifth child, Kim, on 16 October 1961. Their sixth child is Elvira, born on 4 January 1964. Howell’s seventh child is Nadia, born in 1965. Howell and Elvira Althia welcomed their eighth child, Devonne, in 1966. His ninth and tenth children are Shawn born on 19 January 1971 – and Marlon born on 23 July 1972. Howell welcomed all his children in New York City, New York, United States and raised them in the same city.

Howell and his sons Shawn and Damon Wayans



What a legacy! Prayers to the entire Wayans family.