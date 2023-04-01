The South Carolina Gamecocks came one game short of their ultimate goal of winning the national championship. In the postgame, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley felt her team gave an abnormal performance.

“I don’t think we felt pressure to win the game, we just didn’t perform,” Staley said.

“I’m pretty numb right now. I just want to make sure my players are OK. Some of them just played their last game in a Gamecock uniform. I want to make sure I’m there for them. I want to make sure their hearts aren’t hurting too bad.”

Next season, Staley will come back with a team most likely not to have its star player in Aliyah Boston, who is expected to declare and be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

In addition, Staley protected the reputation of her team after a forced narrative placed “bullies” and more unflattering adjectives on their character.

"We're not bar fighters. We're not thugs. We're not monkeys. We're not street fighters. … So watch what you say when you're in public and you're talking about my team in particular."



South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had a message for the media. pic.twitter.com/4Y6WL3T8MX — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 1, 2023

Dawn Staley's full quote regarding the way her team is described by other voices in women's basketball. #WFinalFour #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zMoePgDpP3 — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) April 1, 2023

You can see the postgame conference and highlights below.

"There will never be another team like the team that we had, not at South Carolina. I'm just talking about in women's basketball in general."@dawnstaley reflects on @GamecockWBB’s historic season and the 2019 Senior class ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WSsZwpAGbl — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 1, 2023