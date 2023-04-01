Caitlin Clark is her. She is the one. After a crazy 40-point triple-double in the game before, Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes into a matchup with the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and dropped 41 more points. She is now headed to the championship game.

CAITLIN CLARK IS THE FIRST PLAYER IN WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY WITH BACK-TO-BACK 40-POINT GAMES 😱 pic.twitter.com/KdqSPhMCm8 — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2023

Las Vegas odds had the Gamecocks as high as -675 as favorites before the game started. Clark didn’t care, hopping out to an early lead over Aliyah Boston, the projected No. 1 in the forthcoming WNBA draft, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks and battled for a down-to-the-wire win.

The Gamecocks’ stingy defense couldn’t contain Clark as she pushed to pace and scored or assisted on every single one of the Hawkeyes’ points in their 77-73 victory.

“We had nothing to lose. I have all the confidence in the world in this group, and they believe right back in me, and that’s all you need,” Clark said to ESPN. “All we do is believe in one another and we love each other to death, and that’s what a true team is. If you want an example of a team, that’s what this is.”

Clark’s 41 points included five threes and an overall 15/31 shooting. She also added eight assists and six rebounds.

Up next for her Hawkeyes is a championship game against 3-seeded LSU.