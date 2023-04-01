Tay-K has penned a letter from jail. The note highlights his self-proclaimed innocence, his desire to live outside of prison as an adult, not having positive influences, and more.

Yo I’m sitting here thinking about all my fans, I love and miss y’all. I know there’s a lot that I haven’t directly spoke on and there R many things my fans know but I am not sure everybody else does. I’ve been here for 5 1/2 years now and I feel indebted to y’all for going so crazy behind me.

It’s still crazy to me that I never had a chance to live outside as an adult. I’ve been locked up and in and out of the ‘justice’ and CPS system 4 my whole life. Not sure if y’all know but I got sentenced as an adult to 55 years in prison for a crime where I wasn’t even the shooter. I wasn’t even alleged to have a gun. I was never even suspected to have pulled a trigger or hurt anyone.

I was young and didn’t have no positive figures around. Now that I’m older I know how important focusing on leading by example is. I love my fans and I don’t want any1 to think I’m promoting or really recommending violence. That’s why I really dedicate a lot of my time in here to using the success of my music to have a positive impact on other young artist, even if it’s something small like taking a phone call or writing a letter to keep them positively inspired. Regardless of my situation the movement is eternal. #RR4L



Perpetually, TAY-K