Former president Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in following his indictment on Tuesday. Media cameras will be present, but Trump will not be placed in cuffs.

According to CNN, it is currently unclear if cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Judge Juan Merchan will decide those rules. He allowed cameras in the courtroom for Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg’s sentencing last year.

The courtroom where Trump will be arraigned was heavily guarded on Friday, which will continue over the weekend into Tuesday.

Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty, leave the courtroom, and return to Florida to continue his campaign for 2024.