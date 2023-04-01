Tyler, the Creator Announces ‘CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale,’ Drops “DOGTOOTH” Single and Video

Tyler, the Creator is having an estate sale, dropping off everything he had stashed away from the CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST sessions.

Tyler has announced CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale for release on March 31 and dropped off “DOGTOOTH’ as the first piece for fans.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale 3/31 pic.twitter.com/hKGw4aFoAS — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

The new release is an ode to an unnamed woman that Tyler would please to no end. “She can ride my face I want nothing in return,” Tyler raps.

In the description for the video, The Estate Sale is “a collection of songs that didnt make the original album.” Dive into the first one below.