DJ Drama has finally debunked reports regarding the rumored rivalry between himself, DJ Khaled and Funk Flex.

This week, Drama stopped by Sway in the Morning ahead of the release of his long-awaited project, I’m Really Like That — an album he revealed is all about confidence and being genuine.

Sway asked the Grammy award winning DJ to touch on his alleged feud with two of Hip Hop’s most successful DJs, DJ Khaled and Funk Flex.

“Shoutout to Khaled. Shoutout to Flex,” Drama told Sway. “One thing about all of us is, when we put these projects together and we come with these collaborative projects — like this shit ain’t easy for nobody. It’s not a walk in the park.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of dedication. It is not an easy thing to do. So, for people listening who questions any of us. It takes a lot. It’s an amazing skill to be in this position. To be able to put albums out— and consistently.”

He added: “The three of us that you mentioned we have multiple albums under our belts. Not even like this its one. This is my sixth album outside of the 250 mixtapes that I have done.”

“This is Hip Hop though,” Sway quickly interjected, leading into his next question. “This is a competitive sport. Now talk about the rivalry. Is there a rivalry between you and Khaled? You and Flex?”

“Nah, there’s no rivalry,” said DJ Drama squashing the hearsay for good. “I mean, first off Flex is someone I grew up inspired by — looking up to — somewhat of the blueprint in so many aspects. He was on radio. He was on television. You couldn’t open up a magazine without seeing an endorsement without him. He was putting out albums.

“Now, that Flex is a peer and a friend of mine, that’s one of those things that if I were to tell the young 13, 14-year-old kid who was aspiring to be a DJ that one day I’d be standing side-by-side with Flex — I wouldn’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, the Generation Now executive admitted when it comes to Khaled, he credits the pair for dominating a generation of their own — much like DJ Clue and Flex did in their time.

“I think that if there were a generation that was dominated by Clue and Flex, then me and Khaled came along and it was like we were the two big figures in Hip Hop when it came to DJs,” Drama said.

“I think there’s room for everybody to prosper — to do their thing. Absolutely, Hip Hop is a competitive but it’s like going to the league. we’re going to get on that court and in that moment I’m ready to bust anybody ass. But, in all aspects, we’re all incredible at what we do.”

He added: “As DJs, I pay homage to everybody. But, I’m one of the greatest to ever do it and that’s what it is.”

When Sway asked him to clarify some of his lyrics, such as: “I don’t care how many times I gotta prove myself they not built like us,” Drama laughed it off. “It’s not directed at anyone in particular. I’m just talking my shit. If someone feels some type of way or if the shoe fits, you know — those are two brothers who show love specifically but it’s not for anybody at all. It’s just me being in my competitive bag.”

Drama’s new album, I’m Really Like That, boasts appearances from Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Baby, Jeezy, Lil Uzi Vert, Offset, T.I., Rick Ross, Jack Harlow, Gucci Mane, Westside Gunn and the late Nipsey Hussle, among others.

Watch the interview below.