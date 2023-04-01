Rafeal Medina is one of three men accused of attacking Tekashi 6ix9ine. On Thursday evening, Medina, joined by Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado, was booked into a county jail for assaulting the rapper.

The wife of one of the men who attacked the rapper, Jaime Medina, created a GoFundMe account to help with legal fees for all of the men involved. The money will not only be used for her husband but for the other men that jumped the artist.

6ix9ine was rushed to the hospital on March 21, 2023, with injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked by a group of men inside a south Florida gym. On Thursday, March 30, 2023, authorities arrested three people in connection with the assault, which was captured on camera.

Advertisement

In 21 hours, the campaign only raised $10 out of its original $100,000 goal.

She wrote, “The go fund me is for everybody involved.”

“My husband is Rafeal Medina,” the woman wrote. “I can’t talk much about the situation because it’s still on going, but my husband stood up for what he believes in— which unfortunately, ended in an altercation. It didn’t have anything to do with clout, my husband doesn’t even have social media.”

According to the wife, the internet made up “false assumptions,” regarding why her husband and the other men jumped the rapper.

“Rafeal is a hard-working, loving father and husband, who made a mistake; There are no excuses, but we are hoping that during this time, we can come together, support and donate to the GoFundMe for the entire cause and for the attorney fees,” she said.

Jamie Medina also asked people to “refrain from the negativity” because “there’s enough of that already.”

She ended the paragraph by thanking people for “all of the support.” The wife also listed her CashApp for people who wanted to give their donations to her directly.



Update: The GoFundMe page has been taken down.