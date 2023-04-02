Rapper 6ix9ine is finally addressing his March attack at a Florida gym, just days after his attackers were arrested, calling the attack “cowardly,” while sharing a clip of the attack on his Instagram.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, shared a clip on Instagram of the attack, which occured in the bathroom of a West Palm Beach LA Fitness. He wrote the following caption:

“First time addressing the situation. For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything. If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world “Danny drives his own cars and be solo” You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you.

P.S : I never knew we respected jumping people. When did that ever become a W???”

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, three individuals have been arrested in conjunction with the attack: Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25. No information is available other than that the three were being held in the Palm Beach County Jail and had their initial appearance on March 31.