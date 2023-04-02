Rapper Flo Rida’s baby mother, Alexis Adams says the rapper is not paying his 6-year-old son’s medical bills after the tragic fall from a five-story building.

Their son, Zohar Dillard, sustained some pretty serious injuries after falling out of the New Jersey apartment complex building earlier this month. According to a lawsuit filed by Adams, the minor suffered a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, Grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs’ after falling from the 5-story height into the concrete ground. Adama allegedes the building management company, Goldberg Management, as well as Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, and unnamed construction companies for negligence, claiming that they were at fault for the fall “by installing windows that posed a hazardous condition and/or by installing incorrect sized guards on said windows,” and ignoring her repeated requests for the proper window guards.

He was taken to the ICU where he underwent medical treatment.

“As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Adams said in a statement to Insider.

She continued: “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to wilful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”

The suit claims that Zohar ‘has been in great pain and suffering, to his great loss and damage and in the future will suffer great physical and mental pain and suffering’.

Adams is claiming that Flo Rida, real name Tramar Dillard, has not financially helped with health insurance costs which were mandated by a court-ordered child support agreement back in 2018. Adams says this has gone on for years.

Back in January of this year, Adams stated to Insider that Flo Rida had not adequately fulfilled his court-ordered support payments surrounding his son’s education and health insurance.

The rapper was consequently ordered by a Bronx County Family Court to pay Adams $9,000 every month for child support, alongside the total cost of Zohar’s education and health insurance, court filings report.

In response to the tragic fall, the rapper posted a story on Instagram on Wednesday revealing to his 900,000 followers that his son is ‘getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall’.

“I ask for your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation,” the father added, before asking his fans to ‘appreciate that this remains [sic] a private matter.’

“I am just so grateful that my son is alive, fighting, and is still here with me. He’s a real-life superhero,” Adams concluded.