Everybody has an OG, even 50 Cent. Detroit native Judge Greg Mathis called out 50 Cent for his criticism of his ex-girlfriend, Vivica A. Fox, directing a film on The First Lady of BMF. Hitting the Internet, Judge Mathis had a statement.

“You’ve been critical of us and our movie, ‘First Lady of BMF.’ Man, you my guy. Let Tonesa eat. You know, first lady of BMF. I know LaLa’s doing a hell of a job, but y’all haven’t fed Toni. First lady of BMF, Terry’s lady for many decades. Southwest T,” said Mathis.

He added, “I’m from Detroit, they from Detroit. That’s how I’m involved. We are Detroiters, man. We come from the same cloth. I just got out of the street 10 years earlier than you. I respect you, man. I respect your work. Now let us get some money, man.”

The approach is a bit more diplomatic than what goes on through Instagram these days. Especially when 50 Cent hits Instagram. Do you think it was handled well? Do we need more OG checks?

Check out Judge Mathis speak below.