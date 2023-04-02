Teyana Taylor has been showing her acting skills and she’s not slowing down any time soon. The actor/director just revealed that she landed the role to play legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic.

During a recent interview with The Tamron Hall Show, the Harlem songstress spoke about Warwick handpicking her for the role.

“We’re already working on it,” Teyana Taylor confirmed. “We’re in the building process right now. I’ve always wanted to make sure like, I could lock in with any person that I would be playing, you know? How Angela and Tina [Turner] was, how Jamie Foxx and Ray Charles, you know what I’m saying? Like, to really get to know them and I miss when movies was like that, when you get to know them and tap in and just bond.”

She continued: “We talk almost everyday. That’s my girl. Me, her, and her son. I mean, I’ve always been a firm believer in just always standing on safety. She’s had a wonderful career, you know, and I think right now it’s about making her feel as safe as possible so she can tell her story. A lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatized to an extent and that’s not where we want to go.”

Check out the full clip below: