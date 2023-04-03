6ix9ine is back to the music. Dropping off “Bori” filmed in Cuba, where his retreat was held after his brutal gym beating.

Alongside the release of the video, 6ix9ine dropped a message on Instagram, sharing more footage and providing his insight into the attack.

First time addressing the situation. For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything. If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world “Danny drives his own cars and be solo” You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you.

P.S : I never knew we respected jumping people. When did that ever become a W???

You can see the “Bori” video below.

The three men who assaulted Tekashi 6ix9ine at a Florida-area LA Fitness have been arrested. According to TMZ, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office confirms the arrest of Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado.

All three men were charged with assault and robbery and processed into county jail on Thursday.

Last week, the men brutally beat the rapper in a sauna at LA Fitness, seemingly wanting to be seen on cameras as they recorded the moment for social media.