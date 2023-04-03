Hundreds of people came out to the opening of the Dionne Warwick Theater at Bowie State University. The theater, which is now the only performing arts center in the globe to bear Warwick’s name, was unveiled with the Grammy-winning six-time nominee in attendance.

BeBe Winans, a gospel singer, attended the ceremony in person and surprised Warwick with an impromptu rendition of “Amazing Grace” to commemorate the occasion. Through videos that were played during the performance, a slew of other stars, including Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, and Tom Selleck, also paid tribute to Warwick.

The tribute strengthened the bond between Bowie State, the first HBCU in Maryland, and Warwick.

You can see images from the ceremony below.