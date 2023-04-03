WNBA Star Brittney Griner is asking for the Biden Administration to step in and work to free American reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges. Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, is facing 20 years in prison.

“Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovitch and his family since Van’s detainment in Russia. We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home. We are grateful for President Biden and his administration’s deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina.”

You can see the full statement below.