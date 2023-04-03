Drake has a new tour on the way, but could we get new music before then? On the Sound 42 Fri Yiy Show on Sirius XM, an unreleased Drake song dropped, featuring Kim Kardashian speaking on her separation from Kanye West.
According to Complex, the new snipper was from the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
The single appears to be titled “Rescue Me,” and highlights what The Boy needs in his true dream girl:
“I need someone to be patient with me
Someone to get money, would not take it from me
They don’t need to be as famous as me
They don’t need to be at the same places as me”
You can hear the full song below.