Drake Samples Kim Kardashian Speaking on Her Divorce From Ye in Newly Released Single

Drake has a new tour on the way, but could we get new music before then? On the Sound 42 Fri Yiy Show on Sirius XM, an unreleased Drake song dropped, featuring Kim Kardashian speaking on her separation from Kanye West.

According to Complex, the new snipper was from the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Drake sampling Kim K talking about her divorce and using her for adlibs in a song talking about a girl rescuing him is absolutely insane. He’s a supervillain in real life.. pic.twitter.com/iFVgSSMePV — Jay 🧳 (@missionaryjay_) April 1, 2023

The single appears to be titled “Rescue Me,” and highlights what The Boy needs in his true dream girl:

“I need someone to be patient with me

Someone to get money, would not take it from me

They don’t need to be as famous as me

They don’t need to be at the same places as me”

You can hear the full song below.