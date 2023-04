Megan Thee Stallion returned to the stage this weekend at the Final Four. Taking the stage, the Houston Hottie held down the Houston stage at the Men’s Final Four.

Meanwhile, across the state in Dallas, Saweetie turned up for the Women’s FInal Four.

You can see both images from the weekend below.

Megan Thee Stallion headlines the AT&T Block Party as part of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in her hometown of Houston. Photo credit: Derek White and Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Saweetie performs at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert at AT&T Discovery District in Dallas. Photo credit: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images