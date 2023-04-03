Raekwon And Ghostface Have Joint Album On The Way Produced Exclusively By Pete Rock

Production legend Pete Rock took to Instagram to announce that has a collaboration album on the way featuring Wu Tang Clan favorites Raekwon The Chef and Ghostface Killah, produced exclusively by thew Chocolate Boy Wonda.

There is no scheduled release date that has announced, but promotion for the project has already begun, including an a cappella by the duo at half court of the legendary Madison Square Garden.



TheSource.com will update the information on this highly anticipated release as it is made available.

